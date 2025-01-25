Madison Keys stuns two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka in Australian Open final to lift her maiden Grand Slam

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Madison Keys.

American 19th seed Madison Keys stunned two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final to lift her maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Saturday, January 25. Keys defeated World No.1 Sabalenka in a closely-fought finale in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Sabalenka was the favourite coming into the final as she was looking for a rare 'three-peat'. The World No.1 tennis star had won the Australian Open title twice in 2023 and then in 2024 and was in line to become the first woman since 1997-99 to win the title three times in a row. The feat was last achieved by Martina Hingis.

Keys has had a pretty impressive campaign. She defeated four top 10 seeds in her campaign at Melbourne Park with Sabalenka being the fourth one. The 29-year-old American had defeated World No.2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinal after having overcome sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the round of 16 and 10th seed Danielle Collins in the third round.

