Lovlina Borgohain kicks off her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with easy win to reach quarter-finals

MThe star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain kicked off her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with an easy round of 16 win over Hofstad Sunniva in the women's 75kg category on Wednesday, July 31.

The 26-year-old boxer was given a direct pre-quarter-final entry in the 33rd Paris Games. She was excellent with her punches throughout her bout against Norway's opponent to register an easy 5-0 win. Notably, Lovlina previously defeated Sunniva in the 2023 World Championships semi-final but the Norwegian defeated the Indian boxer in the Asiad and Czechia Grand Prix.

Lovlina will be next facing China's Li Qian in the quarter-final clash on August 4. Qian defeated Hergie Bacyadan 5-0 in her round of 16 match to enter the last eight at the Paris Games on Wednesday. Qian famously won silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and bronze in the 2016 Rio Games.

Sreeja Akula enters round of 16 in women's singles

India's table tennis player Sreeja Akula defeated Singapore's Zeng Jian in the third round of the women's singles on Wednesday. She defeated Zeng 4-2 to become the only second Indian paddler to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics.

Ace paddler Manika Batra defeated French opponent Prithika Pavader to reach the women's singles round of 16 to script history on Tuesday.

