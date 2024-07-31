Lakshya Sen stuns world number three Jonatan Christie to enter round of 16 at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lakshya Sen.

Lakshya Sen scripted a huge upset to beat the world No. three and the third seed Jonatan Christie 21-18 and 21-12 to break into the round of 16 at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31. This is arguably the biggest win of Lakshya's career as Christie was billed to beat him and advance to the round of 16.

Lakshya had prepared well for the fixture against Christie as he knew he had to bring his 'A' game to the table to beat him.

"The last two to three times we have played, it has been a close encounter. I'll be watching those matches as well, maybe few things (about) what I can do better from the last time and focus on my strength, how I can control the game, how I can play my best," he had said during his media interaction leading into the Paris Olympics.

How has Lakshya Sen performed in 2024 so far?

Tournament Position Malaysia Open Super 1000 Lost to WENG Hong Yang in the round of 32 India Open Super 750 Lost to Priyanshu Rajawat in the round of 32 Indonesia Masters Super 500 Lost to Anders Antonsen in the round of 16 Badminton Asia Team Championships Won his quarterfinal match but the Indian men's team lost 2-3 French Open Super 750 Lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semis All England Open Super 1000 Lost to Jonatan Christie in the semis Swiss Open Super 300 Lost the round of 16 fixture to Chia Hao Lee Badminton Asia Championship Lost the round of 32 match to Shi Yu Qi Thomas Cup Won his quarterfinal match against Li Shi Feng but the Indian men's team lost 3-1 Singapore Open Super 750 Lost his round of 32 match to Viktor Axelsen Indonesia Open Super 1000 Lost his quarterfinal match against Anders Antonsen Paris Olympics Round of 16 (ongoing)

More to follow.....