Friday, August 02, 2024
     
  5. Lakshya Sen reaches men's singles semi-finals at Paris Olympics 2024 to script history

Lakshya Sen became the first Indian male badminton player and third overall after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to reach the semi-finals of any badminton event at the Summer Olympics. He defeated Chinese Taipei's Tien Chen Chou in the men's singles quarter-final by 19-21, 21-15, 21-12.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 22:24 IST
Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics 2024

Lakshya Sen created history after reaching the semi-finals of the men's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, August 2. The ace Indian shuttler defeated Chinese Taipei's Tien Chen Chou 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 to become India's first male badminton player to reach the semi-finals at the Summer Olympic Games. 

The young Indian shuttler surprisingly lost an opening game by 21-19 but made a quick comeback with a dominant performance in the second set. Lakshya improved his return serves and anticipated Tien Chen's smashes well to record a morale-boosting 21-15 win in the second set.

In the third and decider game, Lakshya was the first to five points but his Chinese Taipei opponent kept the score in check. But Lakshya managed to maintain his lead to take the third game by 21-12 and stormed into the semi-finals with a memorable win. 

More to follow...

