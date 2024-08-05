Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Lakshya Sen Paris Olympics live streaming: When and where to watch Indian shuttler in action?

Lakshya Sen lost his semifinal match to Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics 2024. Lakshya is still in the hunt for a medal as he will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal playoff. Here is how you can watch the bronze medal match in India.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2024 16:11 IST
Lakshya Sen.
Image Source : PTI Lakshya Sen.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is eyeing a historic medal at the Paris Olympics as he faces Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match on Monday, August 5. Lakshya's unbeaten run in the Olympics came to a halt when he suffered a loss to the reigning champion Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals. 

The Indian shuttler went down to the World No.2 Axelsen in straight games 22-20, 21-14 despite putting in a valiant effort. Lakshya had three game points in the first game but could not convert on any of those. He then had a 7-0 lead in the second game before squandering it and went on to lose the game and the match. 

But Lakshya is still in the hunt for a medal as he will feature in the bronze medal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. The Indian enjoys a 4-1 head-to-head lead over the Malaysian.

Lakshya has defeated Lee in big matches and the bronze medal match is possibly the biggest one. The Indian outclassed Lee at the 2022 All England Championships where the Malaysian was the defending champion. He also beat him at the 2023 Indonesia Open Super 1000. Here is how you can watch the action live on TV and on digital platforms.

When will Lakshya Sen be in action?

Lakshya Sen will be in action from 6:00 PM onwards.

How to watch Lakshya Sen in action?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia bronze medal match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 network. To experience the match digitally, users can tune in to JioCinema.

