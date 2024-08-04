Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics: When and where to watch Indian shuttler's historic semifinal on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lakshya Sen.

Having scripted history already with a place in the badminton men's singles semifinals, Lakshya Sen aims to add more glory to his run at the Paris Olympics as he faces the reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen on Sunday, August 4.

While Lakshya has an underwhelming head-to-head record (1-7) against Viktor, it's how he performs in the knockout clash will matter the most.

Lakshya's only win over Viktor came at the German Open in March 2022 where the Indian shuttler edged out the Dane in a three-game-long thriller 13-21, 21-12 and 22-20.

Lakshya has already scripted the best performance by a male shuttler at the Supper Games by confirming his semifinal berth. Earlier, Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth had made it to the quarterfinals at the London and Rio Olympics respectively.

Lakshya is looking in supreme touch in the tournament and needs to take a lot of heart from his efforts. He has only dropped a game during his ongoing campaign and it happened in the quarterfinal fixture against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Lakshya lost the first game and then came roaring back to win the second and the decisive game to clinch the contest.

On the other hand, Axelsen has hardly been tested in the tournament thus far. He is yet to drop a game in Paris and that underlines his dominant run in Paris.

The Danish shuttler also has the extra motivation of defending his title and hence it's going to be extremely tough for Lakshya to overcome the challenge in the semifinal.

