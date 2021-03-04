Kho Kho: KKFI introduces high performance coaches' coaching camp

Image Source : KKFI A coach trains during the KKFI coaches' coaching camp in Faridabad.

Following the successful completion of the High-Performance Assessment and Scientific Analysis & Evaluation Programme--“Rise in Sports Excellence”— for the national Kho Kho players, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) on Thursday introduced another revolutionary ‘High Performance Coaches' Coaching Camp’ for the very first time.

According to KKFI General Secretary Mahender Singh Tyagi, as many as 54 coaches from all over India are taking part in this 10-day programme at the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions in Faridabad.

“The coaches will be monitored by vastly experienced officials at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre with the help of experts from Sports Authority of India, Delhi University and other institutions. This will be a Level 2 course and the coaches will be informed about the sports science benefits, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, injury management, biomechanics, biokinetics, psychological impact, leadership quality and other important things.

“Then there will be a technical official workshop Level 3 from March 12 to March 17. Nearly 75 officials will come for that. They will be guided by the experts about the new rules and regulations of the Kho Kho. Our focus is to make this sport more advanced and easier to understand for all,” Mr Tyagi added.

The sport has now gained momentum and the Kho Kho Federation of India, under the leadership of President Sudhanshu Mittal and also with the guidance from IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, is leaving no stone unturned to make it more and more attractive for the general audience.