Jeswin Aldrin, Ankita Dhyani secure Paris Olympics 2024 tickets; India's athletics roster touches 30

Follow us on Image Source : EFF efe

India's ace long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and runner Ankita Dhyani secured a Paris Olympics 2024 qualification quota on Sunday, July 7. The World Athletics announced an updated list of qualified athletes for the Summer Olympics, which features 30 members from India.

Two Indian athletes failed to make the updated list despite securing an early Paris quota. The top Indian jumper M Sreeshankar was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Both Jeswin and Ankita failed to make the initial Athletics squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India on July 7.

Aldrin finished 31st among the 32 qualified athletes in the men's long jump while Ankita narrowly escaped by finishing in the last 42nd sport in her category. According to a report from PTI, both athletes will be added to India's qualified athletes list.

"Yes, they have made it to the list through world ranking and they will be included in the Indian team for the Olympics," the Athletics Federation of India official told PTI.

India's athletics squad for Paris Olympics 2024

Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump).

Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/race walk mixed marathon).

More to follow...