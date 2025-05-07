JBL comes to Triple H's defence after multiple talent releases Former WWE wrestler JBL took centre stage and came to head of creative Triple H's defence after several fans scrutinised him for releasing several big names from the company recently. JBL opined that tough decisions are part of the business.

New Delhi:

WWE legend Triple H has been the head of creative in the company ever since Vince McMahon was replaced in 2022. Where the 14-time World Champion has received praise from the fans for his creative decision making, The Game was recently on the receiving end of backlash from the fans.

The reason for the same is deciding to let several wrestlers leave the company. It is worth noting that the likes of Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Shayna Baszler were let go from the company.

Where many fans took centre stage and criticised the decision, former WWE wrestler JBL took centre stage and came to Triple H’s defence for the same decision.

"The hate that I've seen on the internet, though, I think is misguided, as far as Hunter [Triple H] and Nick," JBL said. "I mean, it's bulls**t. This is a business, and when you get older and you have contracts that are high, you've got a 90-day out on most of these contracts. I don't know what's in the contracts today. There's a confidentiality clause. I know the contracts used to be that way. I assume they're still the same way,” JBL said on the Something to Wrestle podcast.

Furthermore, the former wrestler talked about how the likes of Nick Khan and Triple H are often criticised when such decisions have to be taken. He did state that he understands the fans’ frustration but releasing talent is an inevitable part of the business.

"You see this in every single sport. You see this in entertainment. You see this everywhere. A person gets old, and they end up either getting retired or somebody tells them to step aside,” JBL said.

WWE has been on the back end of some criticism as of late. From The Rock not appearing in the main event of WrestleMania to talent being released, it could be interesting to see how Triple H manages to win over the fans from here.