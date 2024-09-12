Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Javelin thrower Navdeep Singh meets PM after Paralympics Gold win, Modi's gesture goes viral | WATCH

Navdeep Singh won the gold medal for India in the Javelin Throw F41 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India created history with best ever finish at the Games winning 29 medals and PM Modi met all the Paralympians today and had a fruitful conversation with them.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 19:12 IST
PM Modi, Navdeep Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi with Navdeep Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (September 12), met the athletes who featured in the recently concluded Paralympic Games in Paris and had a fruitful interaction with them. Along with all the medal winners, he also met the gold medallist in men's Javelin throw F41, Navdeep Singh who gifted the PM Modi a cap as well.

Interestingly, when Navdeep expressed his wish to make him wear a cap, Modi sat down in a great gesture to fulfil his wish. The India Prime Minister also had a funny conversation with Navdeep over his aggressive celebration after throwing the javelin 47.32 metres long which was also the all-time Paralympic record and also gave him an autograph on the throwing arm on his India jersey.

"I had ended fourth last time and that's why I celebrated aggressively after my throw. I had also promised you to win a medal before going to Paris. Everyone is happy that I made the country proud by winning a medal," Navdeep Singh said during the conversation with PM Modi 

Moreover, Navdeep's video of asking his coach to swear on his mother after the latter told him that he had thrown the javelin 47 metres long had gone viral during the Games.

For the unversed, Navdeep had secured a silver medal with his throw as Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah had thrown the javelin 47.64 metres long to clinch the gold medal. However, the Iran athlete was disqualified for his objectionable actions after his record-breaking throw. This led to Navdeep's silver getting upgraded to gold which also turned out to be India's 29th and last medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

