IOC member Nita Ambani congratulates India on its record-breaking performance at Paralympics 2024

"Every day in Paris, Team India continues to inspire and make the tricolour proud at the ongoing Paralympic Games. Many congratulations to our athletes," Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 21:55 IST
Nita Ambani
Image Source : PTI Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani during the Paris 2024 Games event in Paris on July 27, 2024

India's IOC (International Olympic Committee) member Nita Ambani congratulated team India for their record-breaking success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday, September 6. Praveen Kumar helped team India clinch its record sixth gold after his heroics in the men's high jump event at the Paris Para Games on Day 9. 

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, lauded Team India athletes for their remarkable success in Paralympics. She congratulated medal winners for taking India's medal tally to 26 and contributing to India's vision of becoming make a multi-sporting nation. 

"Every day in Paris, Team India continues to inspire and make the tricolour proud at the ongoing Paralympic Games," Nita Ambani said in her X post. "Many congratulations to Praveen Kumar, Kapil Parmar, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Harvinder Singh, Sachin Khilari, Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Deepthi Jeevanji for their wins that have taken India's medal tally to our highest ever in Paralympic history, 26 and counting!

"With every appearance on the global stage, our athletes reaffirm India's vision of becoming a truly multi-sporting nation! More power to them and best wishes for the Games ahead."

With two more days left in the 17th edition of the Para Games 2024, India is expected to extend their record-breaking campaign further. With 26 medals, including six golds, India is currently placed 14th in the medal standings. 

