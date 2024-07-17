IOA releases list of Indian contingent for Paris Olympics 2024, 117 athletes to participate

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Paris Olympics

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has released a list of 117 athletes and 140 support staff members for the upcoming Paris Olympics starting from July 26. 72 out of 140 support staff members have been approved at the cost of the government to meet the requirments of travelling sportspersons.Shot putter Abha Khatua who qualify for the Games through world rankings is not the part of the list and PTI has reported that she has been dropped from the list without any explanation.

"The permissible limit for stay of support personnel in the Games Village against accreditation as per norms of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games is 67 including 11 1OA Contingent Officials, which includes five Medical Team Members.

"For catering to the requirements of the athletes, additional coaches and other support staff numbering 72 have been approved at cost to the Government and arrangements for their stay have been made in Hotels/in locations outside the Games Village," a letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha stated.

Athletics is the biggest group in the contingent with 29 of them (11 women and 18 men) representing the country followed by shooting (21) and Hockey (total of 19 players). Seven Badminton players are part of the contingent while 8 Table Tennis players will take part at the Olympics for India.

India will participate across 20 sporting disciplines with one player participating in each of equestrian, judo, rowing and weightlifting. Moreover, the contingent this time around at the Olympics is two less than the Tokyo Olmypics when a total of 119 athletes participated bringing India a total of seven medals.

Sport-wise distribution of Indian contingent

Athletics - 29

Shooting - 21

Hockey - 19

Table-Tennis - 8

Badminton - 7

Wrestling - 6

Archery - 6

Boxing - 6

Golf - 4

Tennis - 3

Swimming - 2

Sailing - 2

Equestrian - 1

Judo - 1

Rowing - 1

Weightlifting - 1