India's schedule for July 31 at Paris Olympics 2024; medal matches and key contenders in action

Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain.

The Indian contingent bagged its second medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 when Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This was Manu's second medal at the Games, making her the only Indian with two medals at a single edition of the quadrennial event since Independence.

There is a chance for a medal but no match for a podium is lined-up as of now on Day 5 of the Games. Here's India's complete schedule of Day 5 of the Paris Olympics.

12:30 PM: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will be in action again on Day 2 of the trap qualification. If they qualify for the final, they will fight for a medal at 7 PM.

12:30 PM: Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will take part in the men's 50m rifle 3 position qualification round. The 50m rifle position event now begins

1:30 PM: Anush Agarwalla and his horse Sir Caramello will continue their participation in the dressage individual grand prix on day 2

After 1:40: Lakshya Sen will face Indonesian Jonatan Christie. This will be a tough one for the Indian as Christie is ranked fourth in the world and this is a must-win for Sen. The winner will go through to the round of 16.

2:30 PM: Sreeja Akula will face Zeng Jian in the round of 32. She will look to get the better of Jian and go in the round of 16.

3:34 PM: Medal hopeful Lovlina Borgohain opens her campaign against junior world champion Sunniva Hofstad in her round of 16 bout

3:56 PM: Deepika Kumari will take on Reena Parnat in her round of 64 match. She had a horrible women's team campaign and would look to bounce back.

9:15 PM: Ranked 14th in the qualification, Tarundeep Rai will be facing Tom Hall in the round of 64.

11 PM: HS Prannoy will face Duc Phat Le in his singles group match. If Prannoy wins and qualifies for the round of 16, he will face Lakshya Sen in it, depending if Lakshya wins too

12:18 AM: Nishant Dev will be up against Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio in his men's 71kg round of 16.