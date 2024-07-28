India's schedule for Day 3 in Paris Olympics 2024; key medal events and athletes in action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker.

India opened its medal account in the Paris Olympics after Manu Bhaker clinched a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol on Sunday, July 28. Manu became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Games and also ended a 12-year-long wait for a medal in the sport in these Games.

The Indian contingent now has chances of taking its tally up on the third day of Games in Paris. There are two medal matches scheduled for India and there is a possibility of a third one too.

Ramita Jindal will be featuring in the final of the 10m air rifle women's event after finishing fifth in the qualification round on Sunday. Arjun Babuta will also be in action in the men's 10m air rifle final, while the Indian men's archery team will face either of Turkey or Colombia in the quarters with the winner going into the semis. The medal matches are scheduled for the same day.

India's schedule for Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024 (all timings in IST):

12 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Germany's Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel in badminton in men's doubles group match

12:50 PM or later: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto vs Japan's Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in badminton women's doubles group game

12:45 PM: Indian mixed shooting teams of Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Cheema Singh will be in action in the 10m air pistol qualification round.

1 PM: Ramita Jindal will be featuring in the 10m air rifle women's final

1 PM: Trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman in the men's trap qualification

3:30 PM: Arjun Babuta in the men's 10m air rifle final. Arjun has qualified for the final from the qualification event

4:15 PM: Indian hockey team returns to action as it faces Argentina in its second group game. India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in a tense opener

5:30 PM: Lakshya Sen will play his second group game in men's singles. He will face Julien Carraggi.

5:45 PM: Indian men's archery team's quarterfinal against either of Colombia or Turkey. This will follow medal matches if India reach there

11:30 PM: Sreeja Akula will be in action in the women's singles RO32 against Zeng Jian. Akula is in fine form and defeated Sweden's Christina Kallberg in the preliminary round.