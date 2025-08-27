Cabinet approves bid for Commonwealth Games 2030, Ahmedabad being proposed city India has officially approved a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Backed by the Union Cabinet, the event promises global participation, job creation, tourism growth, and a lasting impact on sports and related industries in the country.

The Indian government has formally approved a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cleared the submission on Wednesday, along with provisions to sign a Host Collaboration Agreement and extend financial assistance to the Gujarat government if the bid is accepted. If selected, this would mark the second time India hosts the event, after New Delhi in 2010.

Notably, Ahmedabad is being positioned as the centrepiece of India’s bid. The stadium already proved its mettle during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which saw India take on Australia. It also hosted a few IPL finals - 2022, 2023 and 2025, respectively. If it is awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games, India can go on to propose to host the Olympics in 2036 or in the near future.

72 countries participate in Commonwealth Games

In the meantime, the officials noted that the city has the necessary facilities to accommodate athletes and visitors from the 72 participating nations and territories. In addition to the sporting aspect, the government projects that hosting the event would generate employment, increase tourism, and benefit sectors such as transport, media, event management, and information technology.

“Hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will be getting opportunities in Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordinators, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, Public relations and communications and in other fields as well,” an official statement from the government read.

The Cabinet's approval includes the necessary guarantees from relevant ministries and departments, which are required by the Commonwealth Games Federation as part of the bidding process. India is expected to face competition from other interested countries. Canada and Nigeria initially showed interest, but the prior backed out. A decision on the host nation for the 2030 Games is likely to be announced in the coming year.