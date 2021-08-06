Tokyo-Olympics-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final in Tokyo Olympics

Indian 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but fails to qualify for final in Tokyo Olympics

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

PTI PTI
Tokyo Published on: August 06, 2021 17:41 IST
Indian 4x400m relay team
Image Source : TWITTER/@WEARETEAMINDIA

Indian 4x400m relay team

The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort in the Olympics heat race but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker here on Friday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 6 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

Related Stories

India missed out the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall.

The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games. 

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X