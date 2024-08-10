Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
India wins first-ever breakdancing match in Olympics history; finishes fourth at Paris Games

The 18-year-old India Sardjoe won the first-ever match in breaking, the only sport to make its Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics 2024, but missed out a podium finish after a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final round.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 20:30 IST
India Sardjoe at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY India Sardjoe at Paris Olympics 2024

India Sardjoe created history after winning the first-ever breakdancing match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday. She finished her impressive campaign after a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final of the debut sport on Saturday. 

Her name 'India' caught the sporting world by surprise as many thought that India country making strides in breaking at the Olympics. But she is a young breakdancer from the Netherlands and represented her nation in the 'breaking', also known as break-dancing, in the 33rd Summer Games.

The 18-year-old India enjoyed a sensational campaign in the B-Girl Battle events but suffered a 1-2 defeat to Chinese dance in the bronze medal match on Saturday. She notably made the headlines after winning the first-ever breakdancing match in Olympics' history and enjoyed a memorable campaign. 

More to follow...

