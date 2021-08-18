India win 4X400m Bronze medal at World U-20 Athletics Championships

Follow us on Image Source : ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF INDIA Indian 4X400m mixed team runners with the tri-colour after winning the bronze medal in Nairobi on Wednesday.

India grabbed their first medal on the opening day of the World U-20 Athletics Championships when India mixed team finished third to claim the Bronze medal in the 4X400m final in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Watch the video of the race below:

Indian runners -- Priya HM, Barath Sridhar, Summy and Kapil -- clocked season-best of 3:20.60 seconds to finish third behind Nigeria (gold at 3:19.70 seconds) and Poland (3:19.80 secs) while leaving behind Jamaica (fourth) and South Africa (fifth) in the final.

The result comes after the Indian team finished first in the Heat 1 of the event with a timing of 3:23.36, which was also their season-best earlier.

