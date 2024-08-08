India vs Spain hockey live score: Amit Rohidas returns to starting lineup as India eye bronze in Paris

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India men's hockey team players at the Paris Olympics 2024

India vs Spain hockey live score, match updates and highlights

India men's hockey team is set to clash against Spain in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8. Both teams look to end their impressive campaigns with a medal after heartbreaking defeats in their respective semi-final matches.

The Men in Blue are looking at their fourth bronze at the Summer Games while the Spanish side seek their only second. India are favourites with a superior head-to-head record and will look to give a memorable farewell to their veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh today.