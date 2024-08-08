Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
  India vs Spain hockey live score: Amit Rohidas returns to starting lineup as India eye bronze in Paris
India vs Spain hockey live score: India suffered a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat against Germany in their semi-final clash but now gets another chance at a medal against the world no.8 Spanish side in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 17:27 IST
India men's hockey team players at the Paris Olympics 2024
India vs Spain hockey live score, match updates and highlights

India men's hockey team is set to clash against Spain in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8. Both teams look to end their impressive campaigns with a medal after heartbreaking defeats in their respective semi-final matches. 

The Men in Blue are looking at their fourth bronze at the Summer Games while the Spanish side seek their only second. India are favourites with a superior head-to-head record and will look to give a memorable farewell to their veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh today. 

 

 

Live updates :India vs Spain hockey live score and match updates

  • Aug 08, 2024 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: Spain look to stun India

    Spain famously knocked out the reigning champions Belgium in the quarter-final round and defeated the world champions Germany in the group-stage match. If they beat India today, Spain will become the first team to defeat the World champions, Olympic champions and Asian champions in the same Olympic campaign. 

  • Aug 08, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: Head-to-head record

    In the last 10 encounters, India have won five times while Spain have won two meetings. 

    India defeated Spain in their latest match in the FIH Pro League in June this year and recorded a 3-0 win in the group-stage game at the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

  • Aug 08, 2024 5:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: Spain starting lineup

    Spain's starting lineup: Alejandro Alonso, Jordi Bonastre, Xavier Gispert, Pepe Cunill, Jose Maria Basterra, Gerard Clapes, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Luis Calzado, Joaquin Menini, Ignacio Rodriguez.

  • Aug 08, 2024 5:12 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: India starting lineup

    India's starting lineup: PR Sreejesh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik, Shamsher, Sukhjeet, Abhishek, Mandeep.

    Substitutes: Jarmanpreet, Gurjant, Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal, VIvek.

  • Aug 08, 2024 4:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: Amit Rohidas set to return

    The star defender and vice-captain Amit Rohidas is set to return to the starting lineup after missing the last match due to a suspension. Rohidas' return will boost India's defence and their medal chances significantly. 

    India's squad against Spain

    Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

    Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas (vc), Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit, Sanjay

    Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

    Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

  • Aug 08, 2024 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: A farewell game for PR Sreejesh

    The 36-year-old PR Sreejesh is set to retire after India's today match and will target a memorable end to his glorious career.

    Sreejesh has played 328 international matches since his debut in 2006. 

  • Aug 08, 2024 4:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live score and updates: Match to begin at 5:30 pm

  • Aug 08, 2024 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    India vs Spain hockey live coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the India vs Spain hockey clash at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

    After some disappointing results in the last two days, the Indian contingent looks for its fourth medal at the 33rd Summer Games when the men's hockey team takes on Spain in the bronze medal today. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores and regular match updates here.

     

