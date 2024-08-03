India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal live: When and where to watch knockout clash at Paris Olympics?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India and Great Britain hockey players.

India vs Great Britain hockey quarterfinal live: In their bid for a second consecutive medal at the Olympic Games, the Indian men's hockey team will be facing Great Britain in a repeat of the quarterfinal in the Paris Games from the Tokyo Olympics. India faced the British side in their quarterfinal three years ago in Tokyo and got the better of them to sail through to the semifinals and they will be looking for a similar result this time around too.

The Men in Blue are coming into the knockout fixtures after finishing second in their Pool B. More importantly, they have huge momentum on their back after beating the mighty Australian side in their last group match by 3-2. This was India's first win against Australia at the Summer Games after 52 years.

All over, India have three wins, a tie and a loss in the Pool stage. Great Britain are the second-ranked team in the world and will pose a tough challenge towards the Men in Blue. They are coming into the knockouts with two wins, two ties and one loss. Ahead of the action, here are the live-streaming details of this clash.

India vs Great Britain live streaming details:

All the four quarterfinals will be played on August 4. Coincidentally, all the teams have the same opponents in the quarters.

India's quarterfinal against Great Britain is the first one to be played out of the other three. The clash is set to begin at 10 AM local time, which is 1:30 PM IST.

Users can catch the quarterfinal action on the Sports18 network from the comfort of their homes on TV in India. For digital experience, one can turn to JioCinema.

Other quarterfinals:

In the second quarterfinal, defending champions Belgium will face Spain at 4 PM IST, while Netherlands will lock horns against Australia in the third quarterfinal at 9 PM IST. The final clash in the last eight stages is between Germany and Argentina, who will lock horns at 11:30 PM IST.