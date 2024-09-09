India TV Sports Wrap on September 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV. India TV Sports Wrap.

Jannik Sinner won his first-ever US Open title after defeating Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final. On the other hand, Afghanistan are set to lock horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test in Greater Noida. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Afghanistan to face New Zealand in one-off Test in Noida

Afghanistan will lock horns with the Kiwis in a one-off Test at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground starting September 9.

Ibrahim Zadran ruled out of one-off Test against New Zealand

Zadran has suffered an ankle sprain in his left leg and is therefore not participating in the one-off Test against the Kiwis.

Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win US Open title

Sinner defeated Fritz in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win the men's singles title at the US Open.

Sri Lanka on cusp of win in third Test against England

Chasing 219 to win, Sri Lanka require 125 more runs to win the third Test against England.

Selectors announce India's squad for first Test against Bangladesh

The selectors have picked a 16-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Yash Dayal earns maiden Test call-up

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has earned his maiden Test call-up ahead of the Bangladesh series.

Shreyas Iyer fails to make it to India's squad for first Test against Bangladesh

Iyer has not been picked by the selectors for the first Test against Bangladesh.

India finishes in 18th position on Paris Paralympics Medal Table

India finished the Paris Paralympics in the 18th spot.

India registers 29 medals at Paris Paralympics

India won a total of 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics - its best-ever finish at any Paralympics.

