India TV Sports Wrap on September 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Aryna Sabalenka won her maiden US Open title by defeating Jessica Pegula. On the other hand, Australia beat Scotland in the third T20I to clinch the series 3-0. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open title

Aryna Sabalenka beat Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the final to clinch her maiden US Open title.

Jannik Sinner to face Taylor Fritz in men's singles final at the US Open

Sinner will take on Fritz in the men's singles final at the US Open.

India to face China in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

The defending champions India will face China in their campaign opener.

Australia whitewash Scotland in T20I series

Australia defeated Scotland in the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the three-match series 3-0.

Cameron Green wins Player of the Match in Australia's win over Scotland in 3rd T20I

Cameron Green was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in Australia's six-wicket win over Scotland in the third T20I.

Moeen Ali announces international retirement

England's Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Moeen Ali to continue playing in franchise competitions

Moeen will continue playing in the franchise T20 competitions all around the world.

India C beat India D in Duleep Trophy

India C defeated India D by four wickets in the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

India B set target of 275 for India A to win

India A need to score 275 to beat India B in the ongoing Duleep Trophy

Paris Paralympics closing ceremony to unfold on September 8