India TV Sports Wrap on September 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Aryna Sabalenka won her maiden US Open title by defeating Jessica Pegula. On the other hand, Australia beat Scotland in the third T20I to clinch the series 3-0. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open title
Aryna Sabalenka beat Pegula 7-5, 7-5 in the final to clinch her maiden US Open title.
Jannik Sinner to face Taylor Fritz in men's singles final at the US Open
Sinner will take on Fritz in the men's singles final at the US Open.
India to face China in Asian Champions Trophy hockey
The defending champions India will face China in their campaign opener.
Australia whitewash Scotland in T20I series
Australia defeated Scotland in the third T20I by six wickets to clinch the three-match series 3-0.
Cameron Green wins Player of the Match in Australia's win over Scotland in 3rd T20I
Cameron Green was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in Australia's six-wicket win over Scotland in the third T20I.
Moeen Ali announces international retirement
England's Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.
Moeen Ali to continue playing in franchise competitions
Moeen will continue playing in the franchise T20 competitions all around the world.
India C beat India D in Duleep Trophy
India C defeated India D by four wickets in the ongoing Duleep Trophy.
India B set target of 275 for India A to win
India A need to score 275 to beat India B in the ongoing Duleep Trophy
Paris Paralympics closing ceremony to unfold on September 8
The closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics will unfold on September 8.