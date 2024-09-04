India TV Sports Wrap on September 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

Frances Tiafoe and Aryna Sabalenka have moved into the semifinals of the US Open following wins in their respective quarterfinals. On the other hand, England have appointed Brendon McCullum as the new head coach of their white-ball teams. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Frances Tiafoe books semifinal berth at US Open

Tiafoe earned a walkover against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters to book his place in the US Open semis.

Jack Draper to face Alex de Minaur in US Open quarters

Jack Draper will compete against Alex de Minaur in the quarters of the US Open.

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi crash out of US Open mixed-doubles

Bopanna and Sutjiadi crashed out of the US Open with a loss in the mixed-doubles semis.

Aryna Sabalenka qualifies for US Open semis

Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-2 to move into the semis.

Karolina Muchova to take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in US Open quarters

Muchova will be up against Maia in the US Open quarters.

Brendon McCullum roped in as England's white-ball head coach

McCullum has been selected as England's white-ball head coach.

Ajay Ratra joins Men's National Selection Committee

Ajay Ratra has joined the senior men's national selection committee.

Pakistan slip to eighth spot on ICC Test rankings

Pakistan have slipped to the eighth spot on the ICC Test rankings.

India win record medals at Paris Paralympics

India has won 20 medals already in the ongoing edition of the Paris Paralympics - its best performance in any edition of the Paralympics.

Scotland to face Australia in first T20I in Edinburgh