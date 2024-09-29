India TV Sports Wrap on September 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/AP IPL confirmed a total of six retentions for each of the 10 franchises ahead of the mega auction which can be pre-auction or RTMs or a mix of both while the BCCI announced India's squad for the Bangladesh series

IPL confirmed six retentions for each of the 10 franchises ahead of the mega auction, which can be pre-auction, through RTMs, or a mix of both. The maximum capped players can be five while there is one spot for the uncapped one. On the other hand, the BCCI announced India's squad for the three-match Bangladesh T20 series. Suryakumar Yadav stayed as the captain but there was no vice-captain. However, Varun Chakravarthy earned a recall, and pace sensation Mayank Yadav was called up for the first time. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur continues to be delayed due to wet conditions

There has been no rain but the wet patches are refusing to dry up. There is no sun to help and the groundsmen have used dryers, and cement to dry those concerned areas but to no avail. There will be a third inspection on Day 3 as the wait continues.

Mayank Yadav called up, Chakaravarthy returns as India announce T20 squad

The BCCI named India's 15-member squad for the Bangladesh T20 series starting October 6. Mayank Yadav earned a maiden call-up, having been declared fully fit after his injury and Varun Chakaravarthy after two good seasons in the IPL has been recalled.

IPL retentions confirmed, franchises allowed to retain six players

The 10 IPL franchises will be able to retain six players ahead of the mega auction. The retentions can be pre-auction, through RTMs, or a mix of both out of which five can be capped but one has to be uncapped. Maxiumum of two can be uncapped players out of six retentions.

Overseas players reprimanded

Seeing the prices sore to INR 20-25 crore, the IPL Governing Council and BCCI have ordered the overseas players to register for the mega auction otherwise they won't be able to send their names for the next year's IPL. Also, the players pulling out after being picked will be banned for a couple of seasons.

Capped players become uncapped if not played for five years

MS Dhoni is likely to play in IPL 2025 with the uncapped rule being revived by IPL GC. Dhoni, who hasn't played international cricket since 2019, can be retained as an uncapped player since he hasn't featured in the playing XI for more than five years when the next season begins.

Sri Lanka closing in on a 2-0 series win

Sri Lanka have New Zealand eight down in the second innings and are closing in on a huge innings victory in Galle and a series win 2-0.

England take on Australia in series decider in Bristol

England came up with staggering performances with bat and ball in the last two ODIs to level the series 2-2 after having lost the first couple of matches and now Australia will be under pressure with hosts having the momentum.

Ireland look to level series against South Africa in Abu Dhabi

South Africa breezed through the run-chase in the T20 series opener against Ireland with 14 balls to spare. Ireland will be keen to level the series in the decider with the Proteas being favourites to win it.

Tim Southee surpasses Brian Lara

Tim Southee has leapfrogged Brian Lara to get to 89 sixes in Test cricket and he is now 7th on the list for most sixes in the format as he hit one during his short knock against Sri Lanka.

Barcelona stunned by Osasuna in La Liga