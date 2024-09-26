India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/AP/INDIA TV Shikhar Dhawan spoke about his retirement and why he didn't have any inspiration to play domestic cricket and continue for long while Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in second Test match at Galle

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan spoke about his retirement and why he didn't have any inspiration to play domestic cricket and continue for long. Dhawan said he didn't feel like continuing and playing from IPL to IPL and putting in hard work just for two-three months every year. On the other hand, Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in the second and final Test match of the series at Galle starting Thursday, September 26. Sri Lanka have a 1-0 lead in the series and New Zealand will hope to bounce back. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Ben Stokes' recovery on track for Pakistan series

England captain Ben Stokes, who suffered a hamstring tear during the Hundred in August is on track to recover in time for the Pakistan Test series after undergoing scans.

Sri Lanka aim to seal series 2-0 against New Zealand

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Galle starting Thursday, September 26. Sri Lanka have a 1-0 lead in the series but New Zealand showed that they can't be taken lightly despite the alien conditions.

Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah among overseas nominations for SA20 auction

Josh Little, Shamar Joseph, Naseem Shah, Martin Guptill and Kusal Mendis will be some of the star attractions at the SA20 auction on October 1. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi are two high-profile South African names for the auction.

Injury cuts Dwayne Bravo's CPL farewell short

Dwayne Bravo suffered a groin injury while attempting a catch during TKR vs SLK clash in the Caribbean Premier League. Bravo came in to bat at No 11 while hobbling and Bravo's campaign and hence, T20 career seemed done for.

Shikhar Dhawan reveals 'lack of inspiration' being the reason for his retirement

Veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan opened up on his retirement and how he didn't have much inspiration to continue playing. Dhawan didn't want to play domestic cricket and putting in two-three months of effort just for IPL wasn't a big enough reason for him to continue.

Yogeshwar Dutt slams Vinesh Phogat for Olympic disqualification

Speaking at Panchayat AajTak, Indian Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt slammed Vinesh Phogat for getting disqualified from the Olympics. Dutt said that Vinesh should have apologised to the country for the loss of a medal and instead, it was made out to be a conspiracy.

Manchester United stunned, held to 1-1 draw by Twente

Sam Lammers equalised by capitalising on Christian Eriksen's mistake in the 68th minute to help FC Twente draw against Manchester United. Erik ten Hag reckoned that his side reckoned killer instinct.

Kanpur curator hints pitch to favour both spin and pace

Kanpur curator Shiv Kumar hinted that the surface will assist both seamers and pacers equally and it would be a good contest between bat and ball in the second Test. The second India vs Bangladesh Test kicks off on Friday, September 27.

Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin among veteran cricketers to attend Bishan Singh Bedi tribute

Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were among high-profile names to attend an evening in tribute for the late Bishan Singh Bedi on his birthday hosted by his son Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Kohli, Rohit being given special treatment