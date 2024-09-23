India TV Sports Wrap on September 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Afghanistan cricket team and India's chess Olympiad men's and women's team

India started their home season on a high with a 280-run win over Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. South Africa registered a consolation win over Afghanistan in the third ODI chasing down 170 runs. Afghanistan had already won the first two matches and won the series 2-1. All this and a lot more in today's India TV Sports Wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa win the third ODI but lose the first-ever bilateral series to Afghanistan 1-2

Aiden Markram 's unbeaten 67 helped South Africa chased down 170 runs against Afghanistan in third and final ODI. Afghanistan had won the first two matches and thereby sealed the series 2-1.

Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record of fastest to 100 goals for European club

Erling Haaland of Manchester City completed 100 goals for the club in just 105 matches as he played a crucial role in 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

PCB retains Babar Azam as white-ball captain ahead of special connection camp for 9 senior players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has retained Babar Azam as white-ball captain of Pakistan team ahead of the special connection camp for senior players.

Indian men's and women's teams win maiden double Gold in Chess Olympiad history

Indian grandmasters scripted history with gold medal wins by both men's and women's team in Chess Olympiad.

Carlos Alcaraz helps Team Europe to clinch Laver Cup against Team World

Four-time Grand-Slam Champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz 6-2, 75 to help Team Europe clinch Laver Cup with 13-11 win over Team World.

Kerala Blasters defeat East Bengal 2-1 in ISL

Kerala Blasters made a stunning comeback from being one goal down to beat East Bengal 2-1 in Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen stun Wolfsburg to register a come-from-behind win in Bundesliga

Victor Boniface's added-time goal lifted Bayer Leverkusen to a 4-3 comeback win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. The team will be confident now before the high-profile clash against Bayern Munich next week.

Manchester City dealt a huge blow with Rodri injured and substituted during Arsenal clash

Manchester City was handed its latest injury blow after Rodri was forced to leave the field in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal. He limped off the field in the 20th minute and had to be substituted.

Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Ravi Ashwin, chases Ian Botham in unique Test record

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin in unique record after scoring 86 runs and picking five wickets in Chennai Test vs Bangladesh and is chasing Ian Botham, England's legendary all-rounder.

