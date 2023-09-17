India TV Sports Wrap on September 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 17: India take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17. The Men in Blue look to add on to their seven Asia Cup titles cabinet with a win over Sri Lanka. But the defending champions have made their way to the trophy match to defend their crown. Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the Asian Games, India men's and women's football teams will be travelling to China on Sunday. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on September 17.
Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
India face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday
India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The clash will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium.
Asia Cup 2023: Weather looks to spoil IND vs SL showdown clash
The Weather in Colombo has a forecast of rain and it may come down at the time of the commencement of the match
Diamond League 2023 Final: India Javelin star Neeraj Chopra loses his title to Jakub Vadlejch
Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League 2023 final with the best throw of 83.80m
Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams to leave for China on Sunday
The Indian men's and women's teams will leave for Hangzhou, China on Sunday
Max Verstappen to start from P11 at Singapore GP as Carlos Sainz takes pole
Red Bull driver Max Vertsappen finished 11th in Saturday's qualifying while Carlos Saizn took the first position
Sumit Nagal helps India draw 1-1 with Morocco on Opening Day of Davis Cup
Sumit Nagal helped India play a draw against Morocco 1-1 on the first day of the Davis Cup
Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal return for Bangladesh's ODI assignment against New Zealand
Bangladesh have called in Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal in their ODI squad for series against New Zealand
Delhi Ranji team rope in ex- selector Devang Gandhi as head coach
Delhi team has roped in former national selector Devang Gandhi as head coach
Australia, South Africa to square off in deciding 5th ODI in Johannesburg
Australia will face South Africa in the 5th ODI of the series to decide the winner
Elavenil Valarivan clinches Gold medal at the ISSF World Cup
Elavenil Valarivan clinched a Gold medal at the ISSF World Cup with a score of 252.2