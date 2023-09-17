India TV Sports Wrap on September 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 10 trending stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 17: India take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17. The Men in Blue look to add on to their seven Asia Cup titles cabinet with a win over Sri Lanka. But the defending champions have made their way to the trophy match to defend their crown. Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the Asian Games, India men's and women's football teams will be travelling to China on Sunday. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on September 17.

India face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday

India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The clash will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Asia Cup 2023: Weather looks to spoil IND vs SL showdown clash

The Weather in Colombo has a forecast of rain and it may come down at the time of the commencement of the match

Diamond League 2023 Final: India Javelin star Neeraj Chopra loses his title to Jakub Vadlejch

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League 2023 final with the best throw of 83.80m

Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams to leave for China on Sunday

The Indian men's and women's teams will leave for Hangzhou, China on Sunday

Max Verstappen to start from P11 at Singapore GP as Carlos Sainz takes pole

Red Bull driver Max Vertsappen finished 11th in Saturday's qualifying while Carlos Saizn took the first position

Sumit Nagal helps India draw 1-1 with Morocco on Opening Day of Davis Cup

Sumit Nagal helped India play a draw against Morocco 1-1 on the first day of the Davis Cup

Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal return for Bangladesh's ODI assignment against New Zealand

Bangladesh have called in Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal in their ODI squad for series against New Zealand

Delhi Ranji team rope in ex- selector Devang Gandhi as head coach

Delhi team has roped in former national selector Devang Gandhi as head coach

Australia, South Africa to square off in deciding 5th ODI in Johannesburg

Australia will face South Africa in the 5th ODI of the series to decide the winner

Elavenil Valarivan clinches Gold medal at the ISSF World Cup

Elavenil Valarivan clinched a Gold medal at the ISSF World Cup with a score of 252.2

