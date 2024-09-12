Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
India TV Sports Wrap on September 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The second round of Duleep Trophy is set to kick off in Ananthapur with India A taking on India D and India B taking on India C while Australia beat England in the first T20I of the three-match series with Travis Head smashing a 23-ball 59. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories on September 12.

September 12, 2024
Duleep Trophy Round 2 is set to kick off in Ananthapur with
Duleep Trophy Round 2 is set to kick off in Ananthapur with India A taking on India D and India B taking on India C while Australia beat England in the first T20I of the three-match series

 

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia take 1-0 lead in three-match T20 series against England

Australia beat England by 28 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series in Southampton on Wednesday, September 11. Australia scored 179 and in reply, England were bowled out for 151.

Travis Head smashes 30 runs in an over of Sam Curran

Travis Head continued his destructive form in T20 cricket as he smashed a 23-ball 59 against England in the T20 series opener including 30 off just one over of Sam Curran in the powerplay. Head went 4,4,6,6,6,4 in six deliveries of the fourth over of the match.

Afghanistan-New Zealand Test Day 4 also abandoned

The treacherous Afghanistan-New Zealand Test continues to get sacrificed to poor weather, rain and wet outfield as the fourth straight day was abandoned in Greater Noida.

Roshon Primus bowls 13-ball over in CPL 2024

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' Roshon Primus bowled the joint-second longest over in T20 cricket history while bowling four wides and three no-balls against the Barbados Royals in CPL 2024. Primus bowled 13 deliveries while giving away 23 runs in the over.

Mohammad Amir leapfrogs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl third-highest maiden overs in T20 cricket (25) after Sunil Narine (30) and Shakib Al Hasan (26). Amir achieved the feat in CPL 2024 match for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons against the Barbados Royals.

ICC report states World Cup 2023 boosted Indian economy by INR 11,637 crore

An ICC report stated that the ODI World Cup 2023 boosted the Indian economy by $1.39 billion (Rs 11,637 crore) through tourism and media exposure across 10 venues in the country.

Duleep Trophy 2024 second round kicks off today

The second round of the Duleep Trophy kicked off on Thursday, September 12 in Anantapur with India A taking on India D and India B up against India C.

England women win ODI series 2-1 as Ireland clinch finale

Ireland won a first ODI in 23 years against England women as they restricted the visitors for 153 and then chased down the target with three wickets left. Aimee Maguire starred with a five-wicket haul while captain Gaby Lewis smashed a half-century.

Kylian Mbappe rejects mediation offer of $60m in PSG dispute

Kylian Mbappe's entourange said that it has rejected the French football league's (LFP) offer to act as a mediator between the France captain and his former club Paris Saint-Germain in their wage-dispute. Mbappe has claimed that PSG owe him 55 million euros ($60.6m).

India beat Malaysia 8-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy

India continued their unbeaten run in the Asian Champions Trophy by beating Malaysia 8-1. India have already qualified for the semi-finals with a couple of games still left against South Korea and Pakistan.

 

