India TV Sports Wrap on September 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek have moved into the round of 16 at the ongoing US Open. On the other hand, England are likely to register an unassailable lead in the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka at home. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Daniil Medvedev defeated Flavio Cobolli of Italy to advance to round of 16 at US Open

Medvedev got the better of Cobolli in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to move to the round of 16 of US Open.

Iga Swiatek beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in third round at US Open

Swiatek steamrolled Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round to book a berth in the round of 16.

Caroline Wozniacki eases past Jessika Ponchet in third round at US Open

Wozniacki beat Jessika Ponchet in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to book a place in the round of 16.

Alex de Minaur hammers Dan Evans to book round of 16 berth at US Open

Australia's Alex de Minaur beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-7, 6-0, 6-0 to book his berth in the round of 16 at the US Open.

Joe Root breaks Alastair Cook's record for most Test hundreds for England

Root shattered Cook's all-time England record for the most Test hundreds with his 34th century.

Sri Lanka to chase 483 for victory in Lord's Test

Sri Lanka need to chase down 483 runs to win the Lord's Test against England.

Rubina Francis wins fifth medal for India at Paralympics

Francis claimed bronze to win the fifth medal for India at the Paris Paralympics.

Deepti Sharma to play for Melbourne Stars in WBBL

Melbourne Stars have picked up Deepti Sharma in the WBBL draft.

Jemimah Rodrigues to represent Brisbane Heat in forthcoming WBBL edition

Rodrigues has been picked up by Heat in the WBBL draft.

Mehidy Hasan claims five-wicket haul against Pakistan in second Test