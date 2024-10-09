India TV Sports Wrap on October 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their third ICC Women's T20 World Cup fixture. The Women in Blue have lost one and won as many in the tournament thus far. PV Sindhu has crashed out of the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Sri Lanka in ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday

India will be up against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Dubai.

Fit-again Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India against Sri Lanka

Harmanpreet Kaur has regained her fitness and will be in action against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Pooja Vastrakar doubtful starter for India against Sri Lanka

Pooja Vastrakar is uncertain to play the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Australia thump New Zealand in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia defeated New Zealand by 60 runs to win their second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Kane Williamson to miss first Test against India

Kane Williamson will miss the first Test against India with a groin strain.

New Zealand announce squad for Test series against India

New Zealand have announced their squad for the Test series against India.

PV Sindhu crashes out of Arctic Open Super 500

Sindhu lost to Michelle Li of Canada 21-16, 21-10 to crash out of the Arctic Open.

Malvika Bansod enters pre-quarters of Arctic Open

Malvika Bansod beat Sung Shuo Yun 21-19, 24-22 to move into the pre-quarters of the Arctic Open.

Shane Watson urges Steve Smith to open in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Shane Watson wants Steve Smith to open the innings for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India to face Bangladesh in 2nd T20I