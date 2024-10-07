India TV Sports Wrap on October 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV India beat Pakistan to register their first win in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and stayed alive in the competition while India's men's team got better of Bangladesh in the first T20I

India beat Pakistan to register their first win in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to stay alive in the hunt for the semi-finals in the competition. Despite the target being just 106, the Indian women only chased it down in the 19th over and didn't help their poor NRR much. On the other hand, the young Indian men's team got the better of Bangladesh in the first T20I in Gwalior. Debutant Mayank Yadav took a wicket and comeback man Varun Chakaravarthy starred while regulars Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya also had a field day as India took a 1-0 lead. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India beat Bangladesh comfortably, take a 1-0 lead in the series

India began the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Gwalior on a terrific note with a 7-wicket win. Arshdeep Singh and comeback man Varun Chakaravarthy starred with three wickets apiece while Hardik Pandya finished it off with the bat as the hosts took a 1-0 lead.

India beat Pakistan, stay in contention for the semis in Women's T20 World Cup

It was not a convincing win by any means, but India will take it. India got through the line and even though India needed to do the job in the NRR aspect as well, the Women in Blue got a couple of crucial points and stay in the hunt for the semi-finals in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies beat Scotland, stay in the hunt in Group B

West Indies restricted Scotland to a low score of 99 and came out all guns blazing with the bat with positive intent to chase the total down quickly. Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry starred as West India won with 50 balls to spare and did their NRR some help in Group B.

Pakistan take on England in first Test of the three-match series

Pakistan will be up against England for the start of the three-match Test series in Multan on Monday, October 7. Pakistan and England both are all but out of the race for the World Test Championship final qualification but they can only try and do their part, i.e., win all their remaining matches.

England take on South Africa in crunch Group B encounter

Possibly a clash for the top spot in Group B, South Africa will take on England in their second Women's T20 World Cup encounter in Sharjah on Monday, October 7. South began with a bang with England's batters were found wanting on a slowish track and the Proteas women will be keen to exploit the loophole with their spin combination.

Ireland look to avoid whitewash against South Africa

South Africa have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland and would want to finish on a high and sweep the assignment in Abu Dhabi. However, the Proteas will be without their regular skipper Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the finale.

United go winless in five straight games

Aston Villa held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw as the Red Devils stayed down in 14th position on the points table while going winless for five straight matches.

Lewandowski's hat-trick guides Barcelona to a huge win

Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick (7', 22', 32') helped Barcelona maintain their top spot on the La Liga table with a huge 3-0 win over Alaves.

Dubai records highest crowd for women's group stage match

It was the 100th T20I at the Dubai International Stadium and also recorded the highest capacity for an India-Pakistan women's game and a Women's T20 World Cup group stage match with 15,935 people thronging the venue despite it being a day match.

Saint Lucia Kings win maiden CPL title, beat defending champions Guyana in the final