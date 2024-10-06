India TV Sports Wrap on October 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND JAMSHEDPUR FC India TV Sports Wrap.

India are all set to take on Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 6 in Dubai. On the other hand, the Indian men's team is geared up to face Bangladesh in the T20I series opener. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India will take on Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

Indian men's cricket team to meet Bangladesh in T20I series opener

India will be up against Bangladesh in Gwalior in the first T20I of the series.

Sanju Samson to open for India in first T20I against Bangladesh

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Samson will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Scotland to battle West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Scotland will face West Indies in a Group B clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Megan Schutt equals record for most wickets in ICC Women's T20 World Cup history

Australia's Megan Schutt has equalled Shabnim Ismail's record for the most wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup history.

Jamshedpur FC beat East Bengal FC in ISL

Jamshedpur defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeat Mohammedan FC in ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant thrashed Mohammedan FC 3-0 in the ISL.

Guyana Amazon Warriors to cross swords with Saint Lucia Kings in CPL final

Guyana will meet Saint Lucia in the final of the Caribbean Premier League.

Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test against Pakistan

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan starting Monday.

Ollie Pope to lead England in first Test against Pakistan