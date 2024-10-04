India TV Sports Wrap on October 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND ODISHA FC India TV Sports Wrap.

The Women in Blue are all set to play their T20 World Cup campaign opener against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday. On the other hand, Odisha FC displayed amazing grit to play a draw against Kerala Blasters FC. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face New Zealand in ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday

India will take on New Zealand in the fourth match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

South Africa to play West Indies in ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday

South Africa will be up against West Indies in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to claim top spot in Group A of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 31 runs to claim the top spot in Group A of the T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur to bat at no. three for India at ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet will be batting at the number three spot for India at the T20 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant turns 27

Rishabh Pant celebrates his 27th birthday on Friday.

Rashid Khan ties knot in grand ceremony in Kabul

Rashid Khan got married in a grand ceremony in Kabul.

Odisha FC play thrilling draw against Kerala Blasters FC

Odisha FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Kerala in the Indian Super League.

FC Goa to lock horns with North East United FC

Goa are set to play North East United FC in the ISL on Friday.

Ireland to play South Africa in 2nd ODI

Ireland will cross swords with South Africa in the second ODI on Friday.

Rohit Sharma launches new cricket academy in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra