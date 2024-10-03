India TV Sports Wrap on October 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to get underway with the curtain raiser to be played between Bangladesh and Scotland. On the other hand, Lionel Messi has been picked in Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lionel Messi included in Argentina's squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Messi wins 46th career title as Inter Miami clinch MLS Supporters' Shield

Lionel Messi scored two goals in Inter Miami's 3-2 win over Colombus Crew to claim the Supporters' Shield.

Cricket West Indies announces central contracts

Roston Chase and Deandra Dottin have been included in the latest central contracts announced by Cricket West Indies.

Bangladesh to play Scotland in ICC Women's T20 World Cup curtain raiser

Bangladesh will be up against Scotland in the opening encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Pakistan to face Sri Lanka in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

England announce squad for white-ball tour of Caribbean

England have announced their squad for the upcoming tour of the Caribbean.

Mumbai City FC play out goalless draw against Bengaluru FC

Mumbai FC and Bengaluru FC played out a goalless draw against each other.

Odisha FC to face Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League

Odisha FC will square off against Kerala in an ISL game in Bhubaneshwar.

Mumbai score 537 against Rest of India in Irani Cup

Mumbai scored 537 runs in their first innings against Rest of India in the Irani Cup.

Sarfaraz Khan scores double century against Rest of India in Irani Cup