India TV Sports Wrap on October 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS X/GETTY Afghanistan A clinched their maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup title after beating Sri Lanka A in the final while Mohammad Rizwan was named the new white-ball captain for Pakistan

Afghanistan A clinched their maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup title after beating Sri Lanka A in the final. Coming off beating India A in the semis, Afghanistan A chased down 134 with 11 balls to spare. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan was named the new white-ball captain for Pakistan as the squads for the Australian tour were named on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha was named Rizwan's deputy and will lead the side during T20Is against Zimbabwe with the latter being rested. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

New Zealand level series with a comfortable win

Captain Sophie Devine starred with both bat and ball as the New Zealand women levelled the three-match ODI series against India in Ahmedabad with a 76-run win in the second game. India won the opener on Thursday.

Afganistan A win Emerging T20 Asia Cup

Afghanistan A because the Emerging T20 Asia Cup for the first time after beating Sri Lanka A in the final, chasing 134 with 11 balls to spare. Afghanistan A had beaten India A in the semis.

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan white-ball captain

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was named the new white-ball captain for Pakistan after Babar Azam relinquished the post. Rizwan will begin his captaincy stint with the Australian tour starting November 4.

Babar, Shaheen and Naseem return for Pakistan

After being rested from the remaining two Test matches against England, the superstar trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the fold for Pakistan for the white-ball tour of Pakistan. Pakistan announced the squads for ODIs and T20Is against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Stuart Law let go of as head coach of USA cricket team

USA cricket have removed Stuart Law as the head coach in the middle of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches due to an undisclosed reason. Law reportedly had a fallout with players belonging to South Asian heritage and was accused of discrimination.

Shaheen, Shadab dropped in categories; Shan Masood's contract subject to captaincy

Premier pacer Shaheen Afridi was dropped from Category A to B as Pakistan announced their annual central retainership contracts for 2024-25. Test captain Shan Masood was promoted to category B, however, it was subject to captaincy.

Gary Kirsten likely to leave his role as white-ball coach of Pakistan

Just six months after his appointment, Gary Kirsten is likely to leave his role as the white-ball coach of Pakistan men's cricket team after disagreements with PCB and players, as per a Cricbuzz report.

Australia name T20 squad for Pakistan series sans Test players, with no captain as of yet

The pace trio of Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis returned as Australia named the squad for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. Australia are yet to name a captain since no Test player was included with the turnaround between the T20Is and the first India Test being just three days.

Salah's late equaliser help Liverpool hold Arsenal to a draw

Mohamed Salah's 81st-minute equaliser helped Liverpool draw against Arsenal in London and eke out one point. Arsenal had a 2-1 lead even before the halftime but Salah had a late strike in store for the Reds.

West Ham win as United sink further after controversial penalty