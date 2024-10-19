India TV Sports Wrap on October 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test hundred on Saturday. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal is likely to face Novak Djokovic for one final time in his career. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Sarfaraz Khan slams maiden Test hundred
Sarfaraz Khan has slammed his maiden Test century against New Zealand.
India A to face Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup
India A will play against Pakistan Shaheens in the Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup.
Rafael Nadal to face Novak Djokovic at Six Kings Slam in Saudi
Nadal is all set to face Djokovic in the third-place match at the Six Kings Slam on Saturday.
New Zealand beat West Indies in second semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup
New Zealand defeated Windies by eight runs in the second semifinal.
South Africa to play New Zealand in final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup
South Africa will take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.
Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League in PKL season 11 opener
Titans defeated Bulls 37-29 in the PKL season 11 opener.
Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba in second match of PKL 11
Delhi outclassed U Mumba 36-28 in the second fixture of PKL 11.
Trevor Penney replaces Shane Bond as Paarl Royals head coach
Penney has replaced Bond as the head coach of the SA20 franchise Paarl Royals.
Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India A on Australia tour
Gaikwad is likely to captain India A during the Australia tour.
Sarfaraz becomes second Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score century and duck against New Zealand in same Test match
Sarfaraz Khan has become the second Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score a century and a duck against New Zealand in same Test match.