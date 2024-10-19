India TV Sports Wrap on October 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Sarfaraz Khan scored his maiden Test hundred on Saturday. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal is likely to face Novak Djokovic for one final time in his career. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sarfaraz Khan slams maiden Test hundred

Sarfaraz Khan has slammed his maiden Test century against New Zealand.

India A to face Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup

India A will play against Pakistan Shaheens in the Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup.

Rafael Nadal to face Novak Djokovic at Six Kings Slam in Saudi

Nadal is all set to face Djokovic in the third-place match at the Six Kings Slam on Saturday.

New Zealand beat West Indies in second semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand defeated Windies by eight runs in the second semifinal.

South Africa to play New Zealand in final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League in PKL season 11 opener

Titans defeated Bulls 37-29 in the PKL season 11 opener.

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba in second match of PKL 11

Delhi outclassed U Mumba 36-28 in the second fixture of PKL 11.

Trevor Penney replaces Shane Bond as Paarl Royals head coach

Penney has replaced Bond as the head coach of the SA20 franchise Paarl Royals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India A on Australia tour

Gaikwad is likely to captain India A during the Australia tour.

Sarfaraz becomes second Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to score century and duck against New Zealand in same Test match