India TV Sports Wrap on October 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India are all set to play the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 16. On the other hand, Argentina defeated Bolivia 6-0 in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to play New Zealand on day one of first Test

India are all set to take on the Blackcaps in the first Test in Bengaluru on October 16.

Kamran Ghulam scores century on Test debut for Pakistan

Ghulam became the 13th Pakistan player to score a century on Test debut.

Argentina beat Bolivia in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Argentina hammered Bolivia 6-0 in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match.

Sri Lanka beat West Indies in 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka steamrolled West Indies by 73 runs in the second T20I.

Dunith Wellalage claims three-wicket haul on T20I debut for Sri Lanka

Wellalage bagged a three-for for Sri Lanka on T20I debut against West Indies.

West Indies qualify for ICC Women's T20 World Cup semis

West Indies have entered the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

South Africa enter ICC Women's T20 World Cup semis

South Africa have booked a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semis.

England crash out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

England have crashed out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after their loss to West Indies.

New Zealand to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series in November

The Blackcaps will tour Sri Lanka for two T20Is and three ODIs in November.

Cricket Australia announces schedule for Ashes 2025-26