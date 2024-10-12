India TV Sports Wrap on October 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
India TV Sports Wrap on October 12: From all the football action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on October 12.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 11:55 IST
India TV Sports Wrap.
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Team India are on the cusp of registering a whitewash against Bangladesh. On the other hand, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will have a doubleheader on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

India will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the series in Hyderabad.

Rain likely to play spoilsport in 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh

Rain is likely to play spoilsport during the 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh on Saturday in Hyderabad.

New Zealand to play Sri Lanka in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The White Ferns will be up against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa to take on Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa will take the field against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Tayla Vlamenick dislocates bowling shoulder during ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her bowling shoulder during the game against Pakistan.

Alyssa Healy suffers foot injury during clash against Pakistan

Australia captain Healy has suffered a foot injury and might not play against India in the T20 World Cup.

India announce squad for Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

India have announced a seven-member squad for the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes.

Robin Uthappa to lead India at Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

Robin Uthappa will be the captain of India at the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes.

Novak Djokovic to meet Taylor Fritz in Shanghai Masters

Djokovic will face Fritz in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Jannik Sinner to lock horns with Tomas Machac in Shanghai Masters

Sinner will face Machac in the second semifinal of the Shanghai Masters.

