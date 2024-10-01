India TV Sports Wrap on October 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV India will push for a victory in the second Test against Bangladesh after a crazy day of Test cricket on Monday, September 30 in Kanpur while Mumbai will be up against Rest of India in the Irani Cup clash

Team India will look to push for a victory in the second Test against Bangladesh after a crazy day of Test cricket with 437 runs being scored, 18 wickets falling and umpteen number of records getting broken on Monday, September 30 in Kanpur. Bangladesh are two down and 26 runs behind India's first-innings lead of 52 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai led by Ajinkya Rahane featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will be up against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Rest of India in the Irani Cup clash. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India bring the house down in Kanpur with two results possible on Day 5

437 runs and 18 wickets on a single day - Dinesh Karthik summed it up as Test cricket on steroids and it very well might be. With just two days left in the match, the Indian team came on the ground with single-minded aim to get a win and with their aggressive approach, they have ensured that a result is possible going into the final day of Kanpur Test against Bangladesh.

India break records for fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 in Tests

Who Bazball? Team India on Monday, September 30, broke the records for fastest team fifty, hundred, 150 and 200 while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli got to their individual milestones. Bumrah became the first bowler in 2024 to get to 50 international wickets, Jadeja completed his 300 in Tests while Kohli became the fastest to 27,000 runs in international cricket.

Indian women's team to take on South Africa in the final T20 World Cup warm-up match

India will be up against South Africa in their final warm-up fixture ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup. India are coming off beating the West Indies while South Africa suffered a loss to New Zealand in their respective first warm-up games.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan, Sri Lanka win against Scotland

Pakistan lost both their Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches, first against Scotland and the second against Bangladesh now as their chances look increasingly tough in the main tournament while Sri Lanka have beat both these same opponents in their respective fixtures.

South Africa recall Senuran Muthusamy for Bangladesh Tests

South Africa have picked three spinners in their squad for the Bangladesh Test series next month. After giving clearance for their two-match assignment, the Proteas announced largely an expected squad with an addition of Matthew Breetzke.

SA20 auction takes place today in Cape Town

With 13 places to be filled, the SA20 Season 3 player auction takes place in Cape Town on Tuesday, October 1. Each team will have to fill the required number of 17 players, excluding wildcard and a rookie.

Hampshire complete acquisition agreement with GMR group

GMR group, co-owners of Delhi Capitals have acquired a majority stake (likely 53 per cent) in Hampshire County club. This the first major private investment in English cricket side and probably a trial run for the Hundred sides to go on the same path.

Mumbai to take on Rest of India in Irani Cup match in Lucknow

Ajinkya Rahane will lead a strong Mumbai side against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Rest of India featuring the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel, Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal in what promises to be a cracking Irani Cup fixture at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rajeev Shukla defends Kanpur as a Test venue after criticism over the lack of facilities

After criticism of Kanpur getting a Test match despite the poor drainage facilities, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla defended the move saying that Kanpur has been a Test venue for the longest time and was one of the six original centres for the longest format but admitted that improvements are needed at the stadium. Shukla also that the BCCI's rotation policy doesn't allow India to have five Test centres like Australia or England.

Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to first ACL win