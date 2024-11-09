India TV Sports Wrap on November 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India drew first blood in the ongoing four-match T20I series against South Africa by winning the first game in Durban. On the other hand, table-toppers Puneri Paltan will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday, November 9. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India hammer South Africa in first T20I

Team India defeated South Africa by 61 runs in the first match of the series in Durban.

Sanju Samson becomes fourth player to register consecutive hundreds in men's T20Is

India's Sanju Samson became the fourth player to register consecutive hundreds in men's T20Is.

Sanju Samson wins Player of the Match award in India's win over South Africa in 1st T20I

Samson was adjudged Player of the Match for his fantastic century.

ACC announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 schedule; India and Pakistan placed in Group A

The Asian Cricket Council has announced the schedule of the U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024.

Dhruv Jurel scores consecutive fifties in second unofficial Test against Australia A

Jurel has scored his second consecutive half-century in the ongoing India A and Australia A 2nd unofficial Test.

Afghanistan to play Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Sharjah on Saturday.

Patna Pirates beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Patna Pirates defeated Pink Panthers 43-41 in the 41st match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi outclass Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Delhi outclassed Tamil Thalaivas 39-26 in the 42nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Telugu Titans to lock horns with Puneri Paltan in PKL 11

Titans will be up against table-toppers Paltan in match 43 of PKL 11.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11