India TV Sports Wrap on November 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The South Africa vs India four-match T20I series will get underway on November 8 at the Kingsmead in Durban. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

1. South Africa to face India in T20I series opener in Durban

South Africa will take on India in the first T20I of the four-match series in Durban on Friday.

2. Australia take on Pakistan in 2nd ODI in Adelaide

Australia are playing Pakistan in the 2nd ODI in Adelaide.

3. Alzarri Joseph suspended for two games by Cricket West Indies

Joseph has been suspended by Cricket West Indies for unprofessional on-field behaviour.

4. Mohammad Nabi set to retire from ODIs after ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Nabi is set to retire from ODI cricket at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

5. Green Park Stadium in Kanpur earns one demerit point from ICC

The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has earned a demerit point from the ICC.

6. Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Delhi defeated Bengal 33-30 in match 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

7. Haryana Steelers outclass Gujarat Giants in PKL

Steelers hammered Giants 35-22 in match 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

8. Jaipur Pink Panthers to meet Patna Pirates in PKL 11

Jaipur will be up against Patna in match 41 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

9. Dabang Delhi to lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Delhi will play against Tamil Thalaivas in match 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

10. Prasidh Krishna takes four-wicket haul against Australia A