India TV Sports Wrap on November 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The WPL retention for the 2025 season will be announced on Thursday (November 7). On the other hand, India A are playing the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Melbourne. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

1. India A get bundled out for 161 in second unofficial Test

India A got all out for 161 runs in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against Australia A.

2. KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran fail in first innings of 2nd unofficial Test vs Australia A

Rahul and Easwaran got out after scoring 4 and 0 in the first innings of the second unofficial Test vs Australia A.

3. West Indies beat England in third ODI to win series

West Indies defeated England by eight wickets in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1.

4. WPL player retentions to be announced on Thursday

All six franchises of the Women's Premier League will announce their player retentions on Thursday.

5. Afghanistan hammer Bangladesh in first ODI

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 92 runs in the first ODI

6. U Mumba beat Patna Pirates in PKL 11

U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 42-40 in match 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

7. Telugu Titans defeat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34 in PKL 11

Titans got the better of Thalaivas in match 38 of PKL 11.

8. Bengal Warriorz to face Dabang Delhi in PKL 11

Bengal Warriorz will take the mat against Delhi in match 39 of PKL 11 on Thursday.

9. Haryana Steelers to lock horns with Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Steelers will play Giants in match 40 of PKL 11.

10. Brisbane Heat women to face Sydney Thunder women in WBBL