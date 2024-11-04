India TV Sports Wrap on November 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 4

India suffered a first-ever 3-0 whitewash at home in Test matches as New Zealand won the final game in Mumbai by 25 runs. The BCCI is set to review the series as it was humiliating as it was shocking and a few of the seniors might be on their way out after the Australia series. On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from professional cricket with the ongoing Ranji season being his last. Saha played 40 Tests and nine ODIs for India. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India suffer a first-ever whitewash in three-match Test series at home

Team India suffered a 25-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the series finale in Mumbai as the Black Caps became the first team in history to whitewash the hosts in a three-match Test series in India. The 3-0 defeat put India's chances of qualification for WTC in jeopardy.

Rohit Sharma takes blame, says he wasn't good enough as a leader

Indian captain took the full responsibility of the clean sweep at the hands of New Zealand saying that he wasn't good enough as a leader and didn't contribute enough with the bat. Rohit scored just 91 runs in six innings in the series.

Wriddhiman Saha retires, ongoing Ranji season to be his last

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from professional cricket. In a social media post, Saha confirmed that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Bengal will be his last. Saha is unlikely to put his name for the IPL 2025 auction as well.

Max Verstappen wins Brazil GP

From P17, Max Verstappen smashed one lap after the other in a come-from-behind race to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil and extended his championship lead going up to 393 points, much ahead of his rivals Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Australia to take on Pakistan in first ODI of the three-match series in Melbourne

The three-match ODI series between Australia and Pakistan, which marks a comeback for the likes of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi and regular skipper Pat Cummins for the hosts, begins in Melbourne on Monday, November 4.

Jos Buttler's Instagram post for Rajasthan Royals after non-retention

When anything begins with 'if this is the end...', you know that something iconic has ceased to exist and that holds true for the Jos Buttler-Rajasthan Royals partnership, which is no longer there after 7 years. RR can only buy him back with the biggest bid with not a single RTM left for the Men in Pink.

Caicedo denies Manchester United moments of joy

Moises Caicedo's stunner in the 74th minute catches Manchester United off-guard as Chelsea secured draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

India's geriatrics to be phased out after Australia series

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was adamant about not thinking too far ahead with Australia tour literally hanging like a sword over the head. A PTI report suggested that Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja along with R Ashwin, at least two out of the senior pros might be phased out after the Australia series as India head towards a transition after 3-0 mauling against New Zealand.

KL Rahul, Jurel to play for India A in the second unofficial Test

Senior India batter KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who was benched for the entire five-match home Test season, have been included in the India A squad, as per a PTI report, and will be playing the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the MCG from November 7.

Solanke scores twice as Tottenham beat Aston Villa