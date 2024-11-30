Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
India TV Sports Wrap on November 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on November 30: From all the kabaddi action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on November 30.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 11:59 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 11:59 IST
India are slated to play a pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra. On the other hand, the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will witness a dazzling doubleheader on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap. 

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India play Prime Minister's XI in pink-ball warm-up game in Canberra

Team India are slated to play a warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma to lead India in warm-up game vs PM XI

Rohit will be leading India in the warm-up match vs Prime Minister's XI.

Lonwabo Tsotsobe arrested over corruption charges

Former South Africa pacer Tsotsobe has been arrested with corruption charges.

Mohammed Shami suffers injury scare

Shami suffered a minor scare during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

India face Pakistan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

India are playing Pakistan in the U19 Men's Asia Cup on Saturday.

Kane Williamson completes 9000 Test runs

Williamson has completed 9000 runs in Test cricket.

Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Steelers beat Thalaivas 42-30 in match 83 of PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan pip Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Puneri Paltan pipped Giants 34-33 in match 84 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to cross swords with Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Pirates will be up against Bulls in match 85 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to lock horns with Telugu Titans

Pink Panthers to take the mat against Titans in match 86 of PKL 11.

