India TV Sports Wrap on November 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Harry Brook scored an unbeaten ton on day two of the Christchurch Test to take England into a dominant position. On the other hand, the table-toppers Haryana Steelers will be in action in PKL 11 on Friday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Harry Brook becomes second-fastest to 2000 Test runs

Harry Brook has become the second-fastest to 2000 Test runs after Ben Duckett.

Harry Brook scores seventh Test hundred of nascent career

Harry Brook scored his seventh hundred of his Test career on day two of Christchurch Test against New Zealand.

Brisbane Heat to face Sydney Thunder in WBBL Challenger

Heat will take the field against Thunder in the Challenger of WBBL 10 on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara wants KL Rahul to open in pink-ball Test against Australia

Pujara wants Rahul to open for Team India in the pink-ball Test against Australia.

Siddarth Kaul retires from Indian cricket

Kaul has retired from Indian cricket and is open to playing overseas.

Iga Swiatek handed one-month suspension for failing drug test

Tennis star Swiatek has been handed a month's ban for failing a dope test.

UP Yoddhas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Yoddhas beat Pink Panthers 33-29 in match 81 of PKL 11.

Telugu Titans defeat U Mumba in PKL 11

Titans defeated U Mumba 41-35 in match 82 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to face Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Thalaivas will take the mat against the table-toppers Steelers in match 83 of PKL 11 on Friday.

Gujarat Giants to meet Puneri Paltan in PKL 11