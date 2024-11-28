India TV Sports Wrap on November 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

New Zealand are playing England in the first Test of the three-match series. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Thursday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

New Zealand bat first in first Test against England

England invited New Zealand to bat first after winning the toss in the first Test in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson scores fifty against England on international return

Williamson scored 93 for New Zealand in the first Test against England on Thursday.

Uma Chetry called up as replacement for Yastika Bhatia for India's ODI series vs Australia

Chetry has been added to India's squad for the ODI series against Australia after injury to Yastika Bhatia.

Ollie Robinson added to England's squad for Test series against New Zealand

Robinson has been added to England's Test squad as a wicketkeeper for the series against England.

Beau Webster added to Australia's squad for pink-ball Test against India

Allrounder Beau Webster has been added to Australia's squad for the pink-ball Test against India.

Stafanie Taylor ruled out of India series

Former West Indies captain Taylor has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India.

Haryana Steelers hammer Puneri Paltan in PKL 11

Steelers hammed Paltan 38-28 in match 79 of PKL 11.

Gujarat Giants pip Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Giants defeated Warriorz 39-37 in match 80 of PKL 11.

UP Yoddhas to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Yoddhas will be up against Pink Panthers in match 81 of PKL 11.

U Mumba to lock horns with Telugu Titans in PKL 11