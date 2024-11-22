India TV Sports Wrap on November 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Team India have named two debutants in their playing XI for the Perth Test. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas will be in action in a doubleheader in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Nitish Reddy makes Test debut for India

Nitish Reddy has made his Test debut for India in the Perth Test against Australia.

Harshit Rana makes international debut for India

Rana has made his international debut for India in the Perth Test against Australia.

Nathan McSweeney makes Test debut for Australia

Nathan McSweeney has made his Australia debut in the Perth Test against India.

Jasprit Bumrah leads India in Perth Test

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India in the Perth Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Team India elect to bat first in Perth Test

Team India have elected to bat first after winning the toss in the Perth Test.

Lakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag pair advances to quarters of China Masters

Lakshya and the men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag is into the quarters of the China Masters.

Telugu Titans beat Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Titans beat Warriorz 31-29 in match 67 of PKL 11.

Haryana Steelers defeat Bengaluru Bulls in match 68 of PKL 11

Steelers defeated Bulls 32-26 in match 68 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Tamil Thalaivas to face UP Yoddhas in PKL 11

Thalaivas will be up against Yoddhas in match 69 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to lock horns with Dabang Delhi in PKL 11