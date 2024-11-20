India TV Sports Wrap on November 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 20

Spaniard Rafael Nadal's illustrious tennis career came to an end after Spain lost to the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga on Monday, November 19. The Netherlands won 2-1 including the singles clash featuring Nadal which the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp prevailed 6-4, 6-4. On the other hand, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda for the first time since 2016 and pacer Ishant Sharma has been picked for Delhi. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Rafael Nadal's career ends with a defeat in Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal's incredible career that saw him win 92 singles titles including 22 Grand Slams, came to an end with a defeat as Spain lost to the Netherlands 1-2 in the Davis Cup quarter-finals. Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4.

Rain washes out Pallekele finale, Sri Lanka takes series 2-0

It was a rain-hit series throughout the three games, the first in Dambulla and the remaining two in Pallekele. The first two ODIs were able to produce the results, Sri Lanka won both of them but the rain relented in the third one for it to be called off.

Ricky Ponting calls clash between IPL auction and Perth Test as worst-case scenario

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Ricky Ponting, the Punjab Kings head coach expressed his displeasure at the clash between the IPL auction and the opening Test match between India and Australia in Perth. Ponting, who is on commentary for Channel 7, mentioned that he will fly out to Jeddah after calling the first day of the Test match.

Champions Trophy tour begins in Pakistan

The first leg of the Champions Trophy tour in Pakistan met a few icons of the game and some cricket fans in Islamabad, Taxila and Khanpur on Monday, November 19 amid uncertainty over the venue.

India beat Japan in Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

India beat Japan 2-0 in the Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy semi-final with Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami finding the net. India will take on China in the final on Tuesday, November 20.

Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Hardik Pandya, the premier India all-rounder, is set to feature in the domestic T20 competition Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after eight years, first time since becoming an international cricketer in 2016. Pandya will play under her brother Krunal for Baroda while senior pacer Ishant Sharma has been picked for Delhi.

Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Fresh off a couple of T20I centuries for India against South Africa, Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy featuring the likes of Sachin Baby, Abdul Bazith and Basith Thampi in the squad.

Bavuma returns for South Africa for Sri Lanka series

Test captain Temba Bavuma has been cleared after recovering from an elbow injury he suffered the Ireland ODI series. Bavuma will lead a 14-man squad for South Africa in two-match series against Sri Lanka with Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee also returning.

Lasith Embuldeniya returns for Sri Lanka for SA Tests

Sri Lanka have left out veteran spinner Ramesh Mendis and picked a couple of left-arm orthodox bowlers Prabath Jayasuriya and Lasith Embuldeniya, who makes a return after a long time. Oshada Fernando also makes a comeback as Sri Lanka make a final push for a spot in the WTC final.

Coetzee reprimanded by ICC for dissent in 4th T20I