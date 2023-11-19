India TV Sports Wrap on November 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins.

India play their 4th World Cup final as Rohit Sharma's men look to etch their name into the history books. The hosts take on Australia in the final of the 2023 tournament as the world title stays on line. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 19.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India, Australia lock horns for biggest cricket glory in Ahmedabad

India and Australia are set to fight for the biggest prize in cricket in the final of World Cup 2023

'We dreamt for this day': Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup final

Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of India's World Cup final in Ahmedabad

Pat Cummins looks to silent Indian crowd in Ahmedabad in the final

Aussie captain Pat Cummins made a bold remark of his aim to silent the Indian crowd in Ahmedabad

'It’s a very big moment': Angad Bedi on IND vs AUS World Cup final

Angad Bedi called the India vs Australia World Cup final a very big moment

'Fielding was an innovation I brought to the team': Jonty Rhodes

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has highlighted his efforts of taking fielding to the next level in the team

India in danger of losing two gold and drop one place in Asian Para Games as Neeraj Yadav fails dope test

The Indian contingent could end up losing two Gold medals and a place in the Asian Para Games standings as athlete Neeraj Yadav has failed a dope test

Charles Leclerc takes pole at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen settles for 2nd

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc clinched the pole at the Las Vegas GP, while Max Verstappen settled for the second place

Ángel di Maria, Gabriel Jesus in focus ahead of Argentina vs Brazil World Cup qualifying clash

Argentina and Brazil will have a go at each other in their World Cup qualifying clash as Ángel di Maria and Gabriel Jesus remain in focus

South Africa beat Berlin 2-1 to begin World Cup qualifying campaign on strong note

South Africa began their World Cup qualifying on a high note as they defeated Berlin 2-1

Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland confirm ticket for Euro 2024, France beat Gibraltar 14-0

European sides Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland have confirmed their places in the Euro 2024

