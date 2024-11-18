India TV Sports Wrap on November 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Sri Lanka registered an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the ongoing three-match ODI series. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz to win his maiden ATP World Tour Finals. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sri Lanka claim series win over New Zealand with nerve-wracking finish in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand in the 2nd ODI by three wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Kusal Mendis wins Player of the Match (POTM) in Sri Lanka's three-wicket win over Kiwis

Mendis won the Player of the Match for his gritty half-century in the 2nd ODI.

Australia to meet Pakistan in third T20I on Monday

Australia will take on Pakistan in the third T20I of the series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

West Indies vs England fifth T20I gets washed out due to rain

The fifth T20I between England and West Indies was abandoned. England claimed the series 3-1.

Mumbai announce squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Mumbai have announced their squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament.

Jannik Sinner wins ATP World Tour Finals

Jannik Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the ATP World Tour Finals.

Table-toppers Haryana Steelers hammer Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Haryana Steelers defeated Thalaivas 36-29 in match 59 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan in PKL 11

Pink Panthers got the better of Paltan 30-28 in match 60 of PKL 11.

Telugu Titans to face Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Titans will take the mat against Steelers in match 60 of PKL 11.

Bengaluru Bulls to meet U Mumba in PKL 11